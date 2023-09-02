Sacramento police release bodycam footage after officers shoot suspected carjacker

Police say the suspect, 32-year-old Clayton Freeman, rammed patrol vehicles and injured an officer as they tried to detain him.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Bodycam video of two Sacramento police officers opening fire on a suspected carjacker who allegedly hit patrol vehicles and injured an officer was released Thursday.

According to police, the carjacking happened the night of Feb. 8 on the 100 block of Stanford Avenue. The victim said a masked person stole their car and drove away from the scene.

Around 9:45 a.m. the next day, a patrol officer found the vehicle parked near Cantalier Street and Baseball Alley. Officers gave the man inside, later identified as Clayton Freeman, commands.

Police say Freeman started the vehicle at which time he was tased several times, but it wasn’t effective at stopping him. A second officer arrived and got out to help the first officer when Freeman reportedly drove into the second officer and his patrol vehicle.

A third officer arrived and police say Freeman rammed that patrol vehicle, too. Two officers fired their guns at Freeman, hitting him once, and he drove away.

Freeman showed up at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was taken into custody. The officer he allegedly hit was taken to the hospital and released with a leg injury.

Freeman was later booked into the Sacramento County jail Feb. 13. The police use-of-force is still under investigation.

The bodycam footage can be viewed below: