2 men accused of robbery after following Sacramento woman home from casino

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two men are in custody accused of following a woman from a casino to her South Sacramento home, punching her and stealing her purse.

According to a news release, the robbery happened back on Jan. 3 in the Vintage Park area. The victim, a 71-year-old woman, said a man entered her garage, punched her in the face while she was in her car and stole her purse.

Detectives say the suspects followed the woman home from a casino, and surveillance footage shows two suspects entering her garage while a third waited nearby in a getaway car.

The two men arrested in connection with the robbery were identified as 26-year-old Kesean Edwards of Oakland and 23-year-old Jeral Wimberly of Antioch.

A news release says investigators believe Edwards and Wimberly may be responsible for other robberies and are asking for any additional victims to come forward. If you have any information you can call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115.

