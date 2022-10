Police say no injuries have been reported yet.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating after a shooting near Hiram W. Johnson High School.

Police say it happened around 3:40 p.m. Friday on the 6800 block of 14th Avenue. No injuries have been reported yet from the shooting.

Officers are still at the scene and are actively investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.