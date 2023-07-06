Sacramento Pride weekend kicks off at Capitol Mall June 10-11

The Sacramento Pride March and Festival promises a weekend full of entertainment, education and a colorful sense of community.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Capitol Mall will turn into an LGBTQ+ village as Sacramento Pride weekend kicks off Saturday.

The annual celebration — organized by the Sacramento LGBT Community Center — features the Sacramento Pride March and Festival. The events promise a weekend full of entertainment, education and a colorful sense of community.

Here's what you can expect for Sacramento Pride weekend:

PRIDE FESTIVAL

Saturday, June 10: 12-9 p.m.

Sunday, June 11: 12-6 p.m.

The Sacramento LGBT Community Center says over 20,000 people are expected to come out and celebrate.

The festival will include two entertainment stages, DJ booths with dance areas, youth and family activities, local vendors, food trucks, beverage stations serving specialty cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks, as well as a 21+ VIP Lounge.

Festival-goers will also enjoy an array of performances from Sacramento-favorite drag performers, as well as RuPaul's Drag Race stars Naomi Smalls, Plastique Tiara and Mistress Isabelle Brooks.

Rebecca Black, known for her chart-topping hit "Friday," is set to headline the festival Saturday with what organizers say will be an ‘unforgettable performance.' Australian artist, G Flip, will take the stage Sunday.

The full festival schedule can be found HERE.

PRIDE MARCH

Sunday, June 11: 11 a.m.

The next morning, the community will bring the streets of Sacramento to life with the Sacramento Pride March.

The march will begin at the birthplace of Sac Pride, South Side Park, and end at the California State Capitol building, which also marks the entrance to the festival.

TICKETS

To gain entry to the festival, one-day and two-day tickets are available.

General Admission Single day: $18

General Admission Single Day (child 13-17years): $10

General Admission Weekend Pass: $32

General Admission Weekend Pass (child 13-17years): $18

VIP tickets are also available ranging from $100-175.

You can purchase tickets HERE.

