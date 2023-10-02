10 weekend events in Northern California | Feb. 11-12

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! If local marketplaces, a comic convention, or even a sweet potato festival sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone for your Valentine's Day weekend in Northern California!
This weekend's weather continues to warm up with temperatures in the mid-60s with a north-northwestern breeze.
Gather some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but head outside, grab a jacket and enjoy some of these lovely weekend events!
With over 300 vendors throughout Northern California and beyond, this antique faire will feature the selling of wonderful antique and vintage goods such as furniture, clothing, jewelry, military, garden items, farmhouse decor, architectural salvage, lighting, and so much more!
- 6:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12
- Located at 1 Sports Parkway, Sacramento
- Organized by Sacramento Antique Faire
- More information about this event HERE.
This free event is for the entire family and offers the opportunity to buy delicious sweet potato pies, sweet potato ice cream, sweet potato fries as well as other creative dishes! Enjoy a full entertainment program as well as shop for unique items provided by the event’s retail vendors.
- 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11
- Located at Sam and Bonnie Pannell Community Center (2450 Meadowview Rd., Sacramento)
- Organized by Sacramento Valley Section of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc. (NCNW)
- More information about this event HERE.
Calling all comic lovers! This convention features a wide spectrum of interests including comic book/manga books, merch, contests and giveaways with over 40+ vendors and exhibitors. There will also be a roster of comic industry professionals, and comic-related celebrities in attendance for meet and greets!
- 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12
- Located at West Sacramento Community Center (1075 West Capitol Ave., West Sacramento)
- Organized by Impound Comics
- More information about this event HERE.
Need a Valentine's Day date idea? How about the Valentine's Gift Fair at the California Automobile Museum! Come check out the various vendors selling all things lovey and dovey and check out some cars along the way too.
- 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12
- Located at California Automobile Museum (2200 Front St., Sacramento)
- Organized by the California Automobile Museum
- More information about this event HERE.
Come out, support 50+ small business vendors from the Bay Area and some of your local Sacramento area favorites, and grab some Hawaiian and Filipino food favorites, satisfy your tastebuds with locally made sweet treats, and shop island apparel, accessories, crafts and more!
- 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11
- Located at Track 7 Brewing Company - Natomas (826 Professor Ln. #100, Sacramento)
- Organized by Pau Hana Events
- More information about this event HERE.
PLAN YOUR WEEKEND:
► FORECAST DETAILS | Check out our hourly forecast and radar pages
► GET WEATHER ALERTS TO YOUR PHONE | Download the ABC10 mobile app
► WEATHER IN YOUR EMAIL | Sign up for the Daily Blend Newsletter
A great show for singles and couples, this event features poet Terry Moore and band LSB, special guests Shadayvia Shaundon, Mia Aja, and Monique Semone! Enjoy a night of local talent.
- 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11
- Located at Celebration Arts (2727 B St., Sacramento)
- Organized by T-Mo Entertainment
- More information about this event HERE.
In honor of Black HIV and AIDS Awareness Day, this free event plans to bring the community together to decrease HIV stigma, discuss advances in HIV prevention, boost HIV testing, and share community resources. There will be food, music, performances, vendors and health services!
- 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11
- Located at Esther's Park (3408 3rd Ave., Sacramento)
- Organized by SEIU-UHW AFRAM Caucus
- More information about this event HERE.
Witness a one-of-a-kind energetic production featuring live performances from local dancers, singers, poets and musicians. Enjoy a live DJ and vendors before the show begins at 9 p.m., so dress to impress!
- 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11
- Located at Sac Dance Lab (1807 Tribute Rd., Sacramento)
- Organized by Sac Dance Lab
- More information about this event HERE.
A small business market featuring over 130 vendors ranging from food, vintage clothes, jewelry, handcrafts, and crystals all to shop from!
- 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11
- Located at 2003 Howe Ave., Sacramento
- Organized by SacTown’s Finest Market
- More information about this event HERE.
Come celebrate all things local with live music, local product samples, local art vendors, local food vendors, a chance to win raffles, prizes and more. Support local, dance the day away and get a gift for your Valentine all in one place!
- 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11
- Located at Davis Food Co-op (620 G St., Davis)
- Organized by Davis Food Co-op
- More information about this event HERE.
Do you want to see your event on here? Send your suggestions to ssoublet@abc10.com!