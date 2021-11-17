8-year-old girl and man killed in shooting at Upper Land Park housing complex | Updates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An 8-year-old girl and a man were killed in a shooting at an Upper Land Park housing complex Tuesday night, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
Police said they responded to the shooting along the 2600 block of 5th Street and Seavey Circle around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday. Arriving officers found a man on scene with at least one gunshot wound. A second victim, only identified as an 8-year-old girl, was also shot. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.
Few details about the incident are known at this time, but police said dozens of police officers responded to the area for crowd control.
No additional information is available at this time.
