Pride Month 2022 events around Sacramento and Modesto

As the Sacramento Pride March and Festival hits the streets for the first time in two years, other events in Sacramento and Modesto are set to run in June.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many the Pride Month events around Sacramento are kicking off for the first time since the pandemic began in 2020.

Here's a quick list of what to check out if you're looking to celebrate Pride close to home:

The two-day festival organized by the Sacramento LGBT Community Center will see the Capitol Mall on 7th Street turn into an LGBTQ+ village.

Bars, vendors, and music stages featuring stars and drag queens start from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Founded in 1993, the film festival will be doing free online screenings on June 18 and 19 of their most popular films from past festivals. Click here to get your free tickets.

The two films screened will be "Cloudburst" and "Big Eden."

The Divas of Disco with Davis Pride and the Davis Phoenix Coalition are hosting a rainbow skate night at Central Park on 401 C St., Davis in celebration of pride.

From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, you can skate the night away and enter in a contest to win rainbow-colored or disco-themed gear.

Another organized collaboration between the Davis Phoenix Coalition and Davis Pride, a festival with two stages also at Central Park in Davis, will open at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

The two stages will feature 25 entertainers, several vendors, and food trucks as well as everything else from drink booths to cultural presentations.

The junior college community is hosting three more Pride Month-themed events for the rest of June—including a paint party, speaker series and drive-thru swag bag pick-ups.