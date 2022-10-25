Man killed at Grant Union High School identified

Alfred Ayodele Myah was killed in the Grant High School parking lot during a football game on October 21.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Alfred Ayodele Myah has been identified as the man killed in a shooting at Grant Union High School in North Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office logs.

The 24-year-old was killed in the high school’s parking lot on Oct. 21 during a football game against Elk Grove’s Monterey Trail High School.

Police said the shooting occurred after a disturbance involving around 20 people, not believed to be students, sometime before the football game ended.

None of the estimated 2,000 people in the stands watching the game were affected by the violence outside, according to Greg Jefferson, President of the Del Paso Heights Community Association and announcer for the football game.

Twin Rivers Unified School District put out this statement about the shooting:

"We are absolutely devastated by the act of senseless gun violence that occurred Friday night in the parking lot at Grant Union High School, and we send our heartfelt condolences to the family mourning the loss of a loved one," the statement said. "It is essential to maintain a safe and secure environment for students, staff, families and community members. We wholeheartedly believe that the most important thing that all of us can do right now is to build a stronger sense of community in order to provide a safe environment for all. This is something we must work harder on, together."

According to the Sacramento Police Department's Year to Date Statistics, there were 57 total homicides in 2021 with 50 reported by October. This year, the city is now at its 50th reported homicide with two months still left in 2022.

