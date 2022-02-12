Economic impact of California International Marathon

It’s one of the nation’s top 10 marathons and the best small marathon in the nation.

Set up is well underway for the California International Marathon as the capital city prepares for 14,000 runners, and along with them comes a boost to Sacramento’s economy.

According to the marathon, the economic impact is $13 million.

For Estelle Bakery & Patisseries, it's a welcome number of new customers according to employee, Freddy Aguilera.

“We kind of need more foot traffic since we kind of die down after events. With 15,000 people coming from everywhere, it would really help out business and considering a lot of people come from France and different places, it would be kind of cool to see them come by here and see something they are familiar with,” said Aguilera.

The money supports more than just tourism. $500,000 of the entry fees goes towards fitness and cross-country teams at all Sacramento City elementary and middle schools, as well as safety for running areas in the community like along the American River Parkway.

This year, marathon director Scott Abbott is expecting a big turnout.

“We are serving as the United States marathon championship this year, so a lot of professional runners are going to be here striving for a national championship,” said Abbott.

The race also qualifies the most runners for the Boston Marathon, and it also qualified the most runners in any race for the past Olympics. For residents, it’s a point of pride.

“It’s kind of cool that we are looked at as that one place where people can give it their all and be recognized,” said Aguilera.

It's one of the nation's top 10 marathons and the best small marathon in the nation.

