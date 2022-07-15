New policies for California State Fair & Food Festival

The California State Fair & Food Festival opens Friday, after two years of being closed for the pandemic.

Officials are expecting to see more than 80,000 people this year to set records.

The theme of the California State Fair & Food Festival this year is "Back Together."

A sentiment that rings true, especially after the pandemic.

For Toytopia exhibit creator Troy Carlson the reopening means coming home.

“Being a Sacramento company the pandemic was really tough, especially in the exhibit business with museums closings and things are starting to get back opened up and we are so excited to be back at the California state fair this is actually where we started our exhibit company back in 2005,” said Carlson.

For other exhibits, like California Cannabis it’s been three years in the making for the cannabis industry to make it into the state fair. Brian Applegarth the owner said he and the fair had many conversations about education and when was the right time to introduce this exhibit.

“It means inclusion and celebration and being recognized and having a seat at the table along with wine, craft beers, cheese and olive oil. So, it’s a celebration of California’s industry today,” said Applegarth.

From new exhibits to new rules Media Director Darla Givens explains some new policies.

“We have implemented a clear bag policy it makes the check-in go faster you hold up the bag to security they can see what’s in it and it makes the line go faster,” said Givens.

Medical and diaper bags are the exception, but they must go through security screening. The fair partners with multiple agencies including the Sacramento County Sheriff for security.

“We have more than 200 cameras that are strategically placed across the fairgrounds and they are constantly monitoring,” said Givens.

For those wary about COVID-19, there are handwashing stations, hand sanitizer, and masks are optional, but not ones that obscure your face.

Also new this year, on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday guests under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21 after 6 p.m. Identification must be provided.