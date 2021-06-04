California woman who set fire to dog gets 7 years in prison

Petra Gabriel sprayed her sister's dog with a flammable substance and then burned the dog with a butane torch, according to investigators.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Prosecutors say a Northern California woman who set her sister’s dog on fire has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office says Petra Gabriel pleaded guilty in April to multiple charges including felony animal cruelty. Gabriel was arrested in July 2020.

Investigators say Gabriel’s dog got in a fight with her sister’s dog, Doody. After the women managed to separate the animals, Gabriel sprayed Doody with a flammable substance and then burned the dog with a butane torch. The dog suffered burns on its face and body but survived.

