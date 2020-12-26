2 people dead after car crashes near Haggins Oaks Golf Course on Christmas morning

CHP officials said two people are dead after a Dodge Durango overturned, ejecting two passengers, while they were driving off-road, CHP officials said.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A car crash in Sacramento left two people dead on Christmas morning, CHP officials said.

CHP officials told ABC10 for reasons they don't understand, a dodge Durango driving on the southbound lane of Route 51, north of Fulton Avenue, went off the roadway, into the right shoulder before overturning. The driver and the passenger were ejected from the car.

CHP officers found the overturned car near Haggins Oaks Golf Course with both passengers unresponsive. Officers said the passengers were one male and one adult but did not provide more information about their identities.

Sacramento Fire Department pronounced both people dead at the scene.

CHP Officials suspect drugs and alcohol were involved in the crash, but they are still investigating the cause.

