How to celebrate 2021 Juneteenth in Northern California

There are several in-person and virtual events going on in the Greater Sacramento and Stockton areas.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Juneteenth is this Saturday, and there are several events going on in Northern California to commemorate the day in 1865 when Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas to announce the end of the Civil War and the end of slavery in the U.S..

If you're looking for ways to celebrate, there are in-person and virtual events going on in our local area.

Check out what's happening online and in the Greater Sacramento and Stockton areas:

Sacramento Juneteenth

There have previously been several events that fall under Sacramento's official Juneteenth celebration, but due to COVID-19, this year will feature just the Festival in the Park.

The Juneteenth Festival in the Park is a free event, taking place Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. in William Land Park.

You can check out the Sacramento Juneteenth website for more details.

Juneteenth Block Party

The first annual 40 Acres Juneteenth Block Party is a day-long free celebration of activities filled with art, music, food and entertainment in and around the 40 Acres Complex in Oak Park. The event will take place 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Stockton Juneteenth Festival

Hosted at the Weber Point Events Center in Downtown Stockton, San Joaquin County's official Juneteenth Festival will take place on Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The event will feature several types of live entertainment, food and a kids corner. Find more details here.

Yolo County Virtual Juneteenth

Celebrate this Saturday from the comfort of your home. Watch the stream here. Tune in Saturday at 1:15 p.m. for a live chat and kick-off, then sit back and enjoy the show from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Yolo County Juneteenth event is also an opportunity to support local vendors, including Black artists, writers and advocacy groups. Visit the official website for more details.

Modesto Juneteenth

This free community event will have performances with local talent, resources, booths, and much more.

The event will take place at MLK Jr. Park at 601 N. Martin Luther King Dr. from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Juneteenth Celebration for All

The Sanctuary in Sacramento will have live DJs and dancers starting at 12 p.m. tomorrow at 2500 Grand Avenue. Food trucks will also be available to grab a bite to eat or a frozen yoghurt.

Juneteenth Celebration at Zion Lutheran Church

An afternoon of music, dancing and food is on tap from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Stockton.

The event is located at 808 Porter Avenue and is free.

Juneteenth Celebration with Friends of the African Union

Friends of the African Union are hosting "Farm to Fork, A Taste of Africa," showcasing African art, culture and heritage.

The event will take place on Friday, June 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at African Palace Restaurant, located at 2645 El Camino Avenue in Sacramento.

