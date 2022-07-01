CEO of Kiki's Chicken Place, Summer Gonzalez, dies from COVID-19

Gonzalez played an integral part in Kiki's Chicken as she was the co-CEO and co-creator of the popular Sacramento-region chain.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Kiki's Chicken Place's CEO, Summer Gonzalez, passed away on Jan. 7, 2022, after a week-long battle with COVID-19.

The family took to social media and the restaurant's website to announce the passing. In a statement, the family said Gonzalez played an integral part in Kiki's Chicken Place as she was the co-CEO and co-creator of the business. Summer worked alongside her husband, Santiago, to grow a locally owned and operated fried-chicken chain in the Sacramento area.

The first Kiki's Chicken Place restaurant opened in December 2015. Since then, the restaurant chain has grown to open 11 restaurants across the Sacramento area.

"It was one of the many accomplishments she grew proud of, as it was rooted by her family, and supported by her community daily," the restaurant chain said in an Instagram post.

As family has played an integral role in the establishment of their restaurant chain, the Gonzalez family will need nothing but love and support as they navigate in a world without their mother and wife.

