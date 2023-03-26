Sacramento County deputies chase, arrest teen driving stolen car

Authorities say the 16-year-old was on probation.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 16-year-old Saturday after the teen allegedly led deputies on a chase in a stolen car that ended in a crash.

Around 11 a.m. Saturday, a deputy found a stolen car on Garden Highway in the Natomas area. Officials say the deputy tried to pull the car over, but it didn't stop.

The deputy chased the stolen car until it crashed into another uninvolved car near Garden Highway and Natomas Park Drive. The driver of the stolen car allegedly ran away from the crash scene.

Deputies caught up to the teen and took him into custody. According to the Sheriff's Office, the teen was on probation at the time of the arrest.

Four people were inside the car that the suspect allegedly crashed into. One victim was taken to a hospital while the other three were taken home.

The car that the victims were traveling in is no longer drivable.

