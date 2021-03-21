CHP - South Sacramento responds to multiple deadly crashes in four hours

Three deadly crashes happened in the span of less than four hours, according to CHP. They are still investigating the causes of the crashes.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol responded to three deadly car crashes in less than four hours on Friday night into early Saturday morning in South Sacramento.

The first crash happened on Friday night at around 8:45 p.m. A person tried to cross the road on northbound State Route 99 at Sheldon Road. They were hit by multiple cars on the road and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHP.

The second crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on Friday night. A motorcyclist crashed into a parked truck on Cliffcrest Drive at Oleander Way. CHP said that the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene. They still don't know why they crashed into the truck.

The third crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. CHP said that a Jaguar was driving at a high speed going north on Bradshaw Road, south of Jackson road. The car went sideways onto the median and hit a tree. CHP said the car was "split in half" and caught on fire. Both the driver and passenger of the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP - South Sacramento is still investigating all three of the incidents and they do not know if drugs or alcohol were involved in any of the crashes.