Chris Jarosz, owner of Broderick's, dies in crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The man killed in a Highway 50 crash was identified as Sacramento restauranteur Chris Jarosz.

Jarosz was known for owning Broderick's in West Sacramento and the former Midtown location. He was also a former head of the California Restaurant Association's Sacramento chapter.

"We were deeply saddened today to learn of Chris' passing. Chris was an exceptionally warm and friendly person, it was truly in his nature to be an easygoing, approachable, and likable guy," said Jot Condie, president and CEO of the California Restaurant Association. "He was also deeply dedicated to the Sacramento restaurant community and its workforce. He will be missed, and our thoughts are with his family and friends."

The crash happened around 2 a.m. west of 51st Street over-crossing, which is the location of an active construction zone.

He was heading westbound on Highway 50 toward a parked construction vehicle. He drove through the cones, hit a trailer with an arrow board, and then hit the back of a one-ton flatbed truck.

