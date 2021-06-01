City council votes unanimously in favor of Mayor Steinberg's homelessness 'master plan'

Mayor Steinberg says the city's new master plan will help thousands living on the street and prevent thousands more from becoming homeless.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Erika Prasad works at Loaves & Fishes and witnesses every day the challenges those living on the streets of Sacramento face.

“We started Loaves and Fishes almost 40 years ago and when we opened our doors that first year, we served 70 meals. Now we are serving meals to over 13,000 individuals.”

“The issue is going to get worse when it comes to the impacts post-pandemic effects of housing,” Prasad added.

Mayor Darrel Steinberg proposed what he called the “homelessness master plan” which the city council voted unanimously in favor of on Tuesday.

Now approved, the city council will hold a series of workshops, community outreach, and will review potential sites for the homeless. This will allow the city manager to prepare a plan to allocate resources and authorize the city treasurer to issue an affordable housing bond.

Homeless Advocate Bob Erlenbusch said resources are needed now as the temperatures continue to drop into the winter months.

“Even if it’s voted up, which I hope it is, in late June getting programs into the community will take another year so we are almost two years out,” Erlenbusch said.

Erlenbusch said it is important that new city council members Mai Vang, Katie Valenzuela, and Sean Loloee, who once campaigned on fighting the homeless issue, follow through by voting yes and that resources in the master plan are distributed throughout the eight districts equally.

“So, we don’t just have eight safe parking programs but no safe grounds, no emergency shelters, no permanent housing support housing extension,” Erlenbusch said before the council vote.

Those living in the River District say that the mayor's plan is a step in the right direction.

“It is supported by the River District, the board, and I have discussed it and we do think this is a much better way to approach it than to simply go site by site,” River District Spokesperson Jenna Abbott said.

