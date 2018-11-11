If viewing on the ABC10 app, click here for multimedia

The City of Roseville is also providing free masks due to the Camp Fire smoke blanketing the area. You may pick up a free particulate respirator mask at any of Roseville's eight fire stations.

The City of Sacramento will be handing out particulate respirator masks after smoke from the Camp Fire filled the skies this week.

The heavy wildfire smoke created poor air quality over the weekend.

The masks will be handed out at all City of Sacramento fire stations, except for Station 16, which is closed. According to Sac City Fire, most stations should have a full supply by 1 p.m. Sunday.

City employees will be handing out free masks to homeless individuals as well.

According to the Sac City Fire, the city has received almost 7,000 N95 masks from the Sacramento County Emergency Medical and Health Coordinator and plan to ask for more depending on the demand.

“Public safety is a priority for the City of Sacramento,” said Daniel Bowers, Director of Emergency Management for the City. “With the air quality as bad as it is from the Camp Fire, we felt this was the right time to make the masks available to anyone who wants one.”

According to the California Department of Public Health, the masks are the same ones worn by firefighters to help protect lungs from dangerous and harmful particles in wildfire smoke.

“Sacramento firefighters know how to use these masks," said Capt. Keith Wade, spokesman for the Sacramento Fire Department. "We look forward to helping distribute them at our fire stations."

According to a press release from the City of Sacramento, the air quality in Sacramento Sunday registered as "very unhealthy." Masks will be available until the air quality reaches to a safer level.

