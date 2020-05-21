City of Sacramento to distribute 800,000 masks to local businesses

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said that since the masks can play a huge role in stopping the surge of infection, they can help the reopening process.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Approximately 800,000 facemasks are being distributed to businesses in Sacramento.

The masks have come from the California Department of Public Health. Businesses will get 10 disposable masks per employee which can be picked up at one time from one of three community centers.

The pick-up centers include Belle Cooledge Community Center, Coloma Community Center, and South Natomas Community Center.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said that since the masks can play a huge role in stopping the surge of coronavirus infection, they can help the reopening process for the local economy.

“It’s not just your own health, it’s not just the health of the people that you know and love, it’s the health of somebody you may never meet who desperately needs to get back to work,” Steinberg said.

The city says businesses can drop by the pick-up centers to get the masks without having to get out of their cars.

Drop-by curbside pickup hours at the community centers are from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday, except for Memorial Day. Masks are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Appointments can be made from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Call 311 for more information.

