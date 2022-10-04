2 men killed in Natomas shooting

The shooting happened at about 3:25 Sunday morning near East Commerce Way and Amelia Earhart Ave.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead early Sunday morning in Natomas.

The shooting happened at about 3:25 Sunday morning near East Commerce Way and Amelia Earhart Ave.

Sacramento police said in a statement that the men died at the scene.

"This investigation remains in its early stages but at this time it is believed to be an isolated incident. There is no suspect information to provide at this time," Sacramento police said in a statement.

The identity of the victims hasn't been released yet.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them by one of these ways:

Contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471

Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-4357

Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app

