Natomas

2 men killed in Natomas shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead early Sunday morning in Natomas.

Sacramento police said in a statement that the men died at the scene.

"This investigation remains in its early stages but at this time it is believed to be an isolated incident. There is no suspect information to provide at this time," Sacramento police said in a statement.

The identity of the victims hasn't been released yet.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them by one of these ways:

  • Contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471
  • Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-4357
  • Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app  

RELATED: Sacramento leaders plan communities against gun violence march for today

