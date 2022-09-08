Dave's Hot Chicken opens first of several Sacramento area locations

The restaurant has plans to open additional locations in Folsom and Fair Oaks later this year.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dave’s Hot Chicken is bringing the heat to Northern California as they open their first of several locations in the Greater Sacramento region.

Dave’s Hot Chicken began as a parking lot pop-up in Los Angeles in 2017. After drawing lines around the block and receiving rave reviews from Instagram followers, they decided to open their first restaurant in East Hollywood.

The restaurant is known for their hot chicken tenders and sliders, house-made kale slaw, mac n’ cheese and French fries.

According to the restaurant, there are several different spice levels ranging from "No Spice," for those who are not as comfortable with heat, to "Reaper," which requires a signed waiver for those who dare to try it.

“Dave’s Hot Chicken will blow your mind! Every Tender is hot, juicy and spicy,” said Dave's Hot Chicken CEO Bill Phelps.

With 73 locations across the United States, the restaurant recently opened its first Sacramento location at 3409 Arden Way. Dave’s Hot Chicken has plans to expand to Folsom and Fair Oaks later this year.

“Dave’s Hot Chicken has a great innovative product that people love and continue to crave long after they first tried it,” franchisee Martha Olmos said. “Our team is looking forward to the future with Dave’s Hot Chicken, and we believe strongly in becoming part of the fabric of the community and plan on supporting local nonprofits.”

Brand investors of the company include Drake, California First Lady Maria Shriver, Samuel L. Jackson, and Good Morning America anchor and retired NFL player Michael Strahan.

