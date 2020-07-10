Del Paso Heights looks to next steps to help ailing community after killing of 9-year-old child

After 9-year-old Makaylah Brent was killed during a weekend of violence, officials are calling for new investments in an ailing Del Paso Heights community.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Mama Marks Parks was dedicated to a Del Paso community icon who loved children, who, in her lifetime, fostered 50 children.

Tragically, it was here that 9-year-old Makaylah Brent was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Saturday.

"Makaylah can never come home. This wasn't her fight, but now they've made it mine," said Amber Leslie Brent, Makaylah's grandmother.

Leslie Brent is now on a mission to make sure her grandbaby did not die in vain.

"My granddaughter will be a legacy in California," Brent said.

Councilmember Allen Warren, a representative of the area, said the Sacramento Police Department has a person of interest regarding the shooting. Police have not made an arrest as of publication.

Warren proposed a set of investments in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood, including renovations, youth programs, and lights and cameras in the park at a Tuesday news conference.

The mayor, vice-mayor, and mayor pro-tem are backing the proposals, including funding for libraries in District 2, gang prevention and intervention programs.

"Bring the healing process back and to really start taking what was a tragedy and turn it into the next step forward for our community," said Warren.

The efforts would need the support of five councilmembers to pass.