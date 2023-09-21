Distribution center for disaster relief resources opens in Sacramento

Convoy of Hope unveiled its new 70,000 square foot Regional Distribution Center Thursday in Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new distribution center is now open in Sacramento that will play a critical role in getting disaster relief to where it is needed.

Faith-based humanitarian organization Convoy of Hope unveiled its new 70,000 square foot Regional Distribution Center Thursday in Sacramento.

"Every can of soup, every box of cereal that leaves this place will carry with it a promise of hope," said Hal Donaldson, founder of Convoy of Hope.

The group offers disaster relief services and groceries to people facing food insecurity. The new center will help them deliver supplies faster to places on or near the West Coast. It was crucial during the Maui wildfires.

"It'll allow us to be ready faster and to be able to respond faster. With the Maui disaster, we were able to ship supplies out of here and it saved us a week in our shipping time over to Maui," said Kirk Noonan with Convoy of Hope.

The organization also sent relief supplies to help survivors of fires in Washington state and Canada. They responded to Hurricane Idalia as well.

"Whatever a community needs, we try to find the resources and bring them to the community," Noonan said.

For Convoy of Hope, this represents a homecoming. The organization was founded in Sacramento nearly 30 years ago by Hal Donaldson and family.

The Sacramento center, known as Convoy West, is now the organization's first warehouse outside of Missouri.

"From this place, hope will spread across Sacramento and across the West Coast and around the world," Donaldson said.

