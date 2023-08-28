Dontay McGee identified as man killed in deadly Sacramento crash

According to police, the car crashed into a tree around 12 a.m. near Florin Road and Park Place Court.

SACRAMENTO, California — A man who died after his car crashed into a tree early Saturday morning was identified as Dontay Kron McGee, of Sacramento.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office released the identity of the 33-year-old man.

According to police, the car crashed into a tree around 12 a.m. near Florin Road and Park Place Court. A child was also hurt in the crash, but officials described the child's injuries as non-life-threatening.

It's not clear what led up to the crash. Witnesses can call police at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

