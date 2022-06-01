x
Sacramento restaurants say Dine Downtown still on despite recent COVID surge

Cecil Rhodes, owner and co-founder of Nash & Proper, is excited about the collaboration. He says its been tough for Downtown restaurants.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In response to the economic impact the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have on Sacramento, more than 30 restaurants have revealed their collective plan to encourage local spending.

From Jan 7. to Jan. 17, 30 restaurants will offer discounts, three and four-course meals during Dine Downtown. Sure, Sacramento's downtown foodies are ready to rejoice, but what about the surrounding areas?

Emily Hoffman with the Downtown Sacramento Partnership says these restaurants are what make Sacramento the Farm to Fork Capital

"It's a celebration of the restaurants that have made Sacramento the foodie region that we are," Hoffman said. "This is really an opportunity for folks to try out a restaurant that they maybe have never tried out before that they're really looking forward to."

Cecil Rhodes, the owner and co-founder of Nash & Proper, is excited about the collaboration. He said things have not been easy for downtown restaurants snice the start of the pandemic.

"In downtown this is something that will bring the food community together," Rhodes said.

Click here for more information on the 10-day event..

