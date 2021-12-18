What we know about the 8-year-old killed in a three-vehicle crash in Sacramento County

Charles Anderson said CHP tells the family the three car crash happened at the intersection of Calvine and Power inn roads on the night of Dec. 11.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 is hearing from the cousin of the eight-year-old boy who lost his life in a crash last weekend. ABC10 learning that child's name was La'Braun, and family is now turning to the community for help covering his funeral expenses.

"And even though he was a cousin, he was more of a son to me," said Charles Anderson. "We met when he was two months old, and unfortunately because of CPS case he was placed with me and my wife. We had for about two and half years."

Anderson said CHP tells the family the three car crash happened at the intersection of Calvine and Power inn roads on the night of Dec. 11. Six people went to the hospital in critical condition.

"No drugs or alcohol had played a part in it," Anderson said. "It's just an unfortunate event."

La'Braun spent days in the hospital but sadly passed away mid-week.

"It was devastating," Anderson said. "It was tragic. It was painful."

Now, he is left with only the memories of the loving 8-year-old he often called his little buddy.

"Anything you like to do he was there with you," he said. "He never wanted a favorite show. He just wanted to watch your show."

The family has created a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

Read more: