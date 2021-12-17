Stockton Police officer hospitalized after being hit by San Joaquin Sheriff's vehicle, sheriff says

The off duty Stockton Police officer was walking in a crosswalk near the department's downtown headquarters.

STOCKTON, Calif. — An off-duty Stockton Police officer was hospitalized after being hit by a San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office vehicle, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy was driving near El Dorado and Washington Streets, behind the Stockton Police Department at around 4:30 p.m. when they crashed into the officer.

The police officer was taken to the hospital where they're being treated for non life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office. Stockton police said the officer has been released from the hospital.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is now investigating the crash. ABC10 reached out to the CHP for more information but have not heard back as of publication.