Evacuation order lifted for Wilton area in Sacramento County

The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services lifted an evacuation order for the Wilton area Tuesday.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — An evacuation order was lifted for the Wilton area Tuesday, according to the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services.

"Those returning home should remain alert to localized flooding and road conditions, emergency response and maintenance crews are still working to clear roads and restore outages," Sacramento County OES wrote in a statement.

Tips for returning home after flooding

The county has these tips for people returning to buildings after flooding.

Use extreme caution when entering buildings.

Floodwater can be contaminated and be a health safety issue. The most common injury following a disaster is cut feet.

Examine walls, floors, doors, staircases, and windows to make sure that the building is not in danger of collapsing, and watch for loose plaster, drywall, and ceilings that could fall.

Inspect foundations for cracks or other damage.

Watch out for any animals or snakes that may have come into buildings with the floodwaters.

Floodwaters can often contain sewage. Keep children and pets out and wear rubber boots, rubber gloves, and goggles to remove contaminated items and to clean.

