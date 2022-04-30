Evan Mcfarland identified as man killed during shooting in Sacramento County

Officials with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office say the suspect, Ernesto Torres, was known to law enforcement.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has identified 30-year-old Evan Mcfarland as the man killed in a shooting on Elverta Road in Sacramento County Tuesday, April 26.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Sac Metro Fire crews called sheriff's deputies to the 7900 block of Acappella Circle after they found Mcfarland on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Firefighters transported the victim to an area hospital where he later died. On Thursday, sheriff's deputies say they arrested 24-year-old Edgardo Ernesto Torres, suspected of murder in the shooting death of Mcfarland.

According to the sheriff's office, Torres was known to law enforcement and is on searchable probation due to a 2021 case of vehicle theft and receiving stolen property.

Sheriff deputies have not released information on a potential motive in the homicide but ask for witnesses to come forward. Those with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.