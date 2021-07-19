Grass fire pops up behind Arden-area Costco

Fire crews have extinguished the fire that was located near the American River Parkway.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A grass fire that popped up behind Costco near Cal Expo Monday morning has been put out.

The fire started near Business 80 and Exposition Boulevard. In a tweet from the Sacramento Fire Department, the one acre fire was in "dense vegetation" near mile marker four along the American River Parkway.

The fire has since been extinguished and crews are mopping up the area.

No injuries were reported and traffic doesn't appear to be impacted by the smoke. The Sacramento Fire Department is investigating how the fire started.

