Firefighters save home from grass fire in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews with the Sacramento Metro Fire District stopped a grass fire that threatened several homes Sunday afternoon.

According to fire officials, the 7-acre grass fire broke out around 1:58 p.m. Sunday near Giant Panda Drive and Selbome Court in South Sacramento.

No homes burned and no injuries were reported in the fire. Authorities described the blaze as "wind-driven."

Metro Fire and @CosumnesFire crews are working another wind-driven grass fire in South Sacramento. Several homes were threatened, but saved. A total of 7 acres burned, no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/ESTiH0kic6 — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) November 6, 2022

