Firefighters save home from grass fire in South Sacramento

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews with the Sacramento Metro Fire District stopped a grass fire that threatened several homes Sunday afternoon.

According to fire officials, the 7-acre grass fire broke out around 1:58 p.m. Sunday near Giant Panda Drive and Selbome Court in South Sacramento.

No homes burned and no injuries were reported in the fire. Authorities described the blaze as "wind-driven."

