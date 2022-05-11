Firefighters save home from grass fire in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews with the Sacramento Metro Fire District stopped a grass fire that threatened several homes Sunday afternoon.
According to fire officials, the 7-acre grass fire broke out around 1:58 p.m. Sunday near Giant Panda Drive and Selbome Court in South Sacramento.
No homes burned and no injuries were reported in the fire. Authorities described the blaze as "wind-driven."
Watch more with ABC10: Hopeful Sacramentans buy tickets as Powerball jackpot hits $1.6 billion
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 9