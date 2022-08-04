Tim McGraw, Sam Hunt to headline Sacramento's GoldenSky Country Music Festival

GoldenSky Country Music Festival is scheduled to be held at Sacramento's Discovery Park on October 15-16.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Howdy Sacramento! It's time to grab your cowboy boots and hat because the GoldenSky Country Music Festival lineup is finally here.

Tim McGraw and Sam Hunt are set to headline the festival at Sacramento's Discovery Park, scheduled for October 15-16.

The festival will feature top-tier country music performances, craft beer tastings, "farm-to-fork" dining opportunities, a dance hall saloon, a mechanical bull and more. Danny Wimmer Presents, the music festival production and promotion company that also coordinates Aftershock, is producing the festival in partnership with Visit Sacramento.

GoldenSky will be held at the same location as Aftershock just a week after the event. Organizers say this was planned because Discovery Park will already have the staging and infrastructure up from Aftershock.

“Besides the amazing lineup, GoldenSky has been curated to create a one-of-a-kind country music festival experience rooted in the capital city,” Chamie McCurry, chief marketing officer at Danny Wimmer Presents, said in a press release. "It’s been three years in the making and we couldn’t be more excited to finally be here today, announcing it to the world."

The GoldenSky lineup also features Brothers Osborne, Midland, Carly Pearce, Parmalee, Michael Ray, Diamond Rio, Brian Kelley, Lindsay Ell and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 29 at 10:00 a.m. PST. Prices start at $89 for general admission 2-day passes.

More information about GoldenSky can be found HERE.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10