Aftershock announces 2022 lineup featuring Foo Fighters, My Chemical Romance Slipknot and Kiss

Aftershock is scheduled to take place in Sacramento's Discovery Park from Oct. 6 - 9.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento's Aftershock music festival has announced the lineup for its 10th anniversary.

Headliners for Aftershock 2022 include Foo Fighters, My Chemical Romance, Slipknot, KISS, Rob Zombie, Judas Priest, Papa Roach, and Shinedown. Nearly 100 bands are expected to hit Discovery Park during the course of the festival.

The event takes place over four days, from Thursday, Oct. 6 - Sunday, Oct. 9.

Tickets are available now, either as single-day pass or four-day passes.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10