Good Samaritan dies in secondary car crash after she got out to help

California Highway Patrol reported two good Samaritans were hurt resulting in one death.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One woman died, and another was injured in a car crash while trying to help a pedestrian hurt in a different car crash Friday evening, the California Highway Patrol reports.

The first car crash occurred around 8:16 p.m. when a car hit a pedestrian in one of the eastbound lanes of Folsom Boulevard just west of Bradshaw Road. The pedestrian sustained minor injuries, according to CHP.

After coming upon the collision, one woman stopped her car in the westbound lane closest to the center turn lane to help and got out of the car, CHP reported. Then another eastbound car stopped in the center turn lane to help, and a second woman got out of her Hyundai Sonata.

While both women were standing center turn lane near the second woman's car, CHP said they were trying to contact emergency personnel about the initial car crash when a third woman driving a white Infinity Q35 drove up to the scene.

The woman driving the Infinity was heading westbound in the lane behind the first woman's car. The third woman was driving around 45 miles per hour when she veered into the center turn lane to miss the first woman's car. Still, she ended up hitting the Hyundai Sonata, which subsequently hit the two women around six minutes after the initial incident.

One woman sustained minor injuries, and the other woman died.

At this time, no arrests were made, and the CHP does not suspect that drugs or alcohol affected the driver's actions.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The California Drivers Handbook suggests drivers should try to move their vehicle out of traffic if they are in a collision and no one in the vehicle is injured or killed.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9