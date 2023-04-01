High Wind Warning: More flooding expected as heavy rain hits Northern California

A High Wind Warning is in place for the San Joaquin and Sacramento valleys through Thursday afternoon.

CALIFORNIA, USA — A significant winter storm arrives Wednesday bringing heavy valley rain and mountain snow. The wind is a big concern in the valley with gusts nearing 60 mph.

Flooding will continue to be a concern as rivers and streams have not had much time to recede before additional rain arrives.

There are weather watches and warnings in place throughout Northern California.

A Flood Watch is in place from the coast to the Sierra foothills, covering just about all of Northern California until Friday morning. Rivers will be running high, with creek and stream flooding likely.

Counties across Northern California are offering sandbags to residents. Locations are listed HERE.

Radar map from ABC10.com. Adjust the layers with a filter on the bottom right corner to show rain, snow, wind and current temperatures:

