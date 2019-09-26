SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More than 100 high school students expressed their concerns to Sacramento decisionmakers at the annual "Student Voices" event.

Students addressed issues affecting them such as mental health, gun violence, and homelessness.

"There's not a lot of times where we are not able to be heard, so just being here and knowing someone is listening makes you feel good as a person," said Rozella Robinson, a senior at Foothill High School.

READ ALSO:

The event gave Sacramento youth an opportunity to brainstorm solutions to issues impacting their communities.

"I feel like I'm cared about and I also feel like I have a say in what goes on in the community," said student Ed'Drianna Marshall.

Student Voices was hosted by Liberty Towers and the Black Child Legacy Campaign.

"I love to see us adults recognizing the power students' voices have," said organizer Paris Dye.

Some of the stakeholders who attended the event include Sacramento County Supervisor Susan Peters, Capt. Bobby Davis with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, and Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn.

"They get to see the human side of people that maybe they haven't been able to do that before, and that builds bonds and that opens ears, which allows us to hear each other and come up with better solutions," explained Hahn.

Continue the conversation with Daniela on Facebook.

FREE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Morning Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: Parents, students upset over graduation change for Roseville Joint Union High School District