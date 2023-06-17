Kamau the lion dies after 14 years at the Sacramento Zoo

He came to the Sacramento Zoo from the San Diego Zoo in 2008. He had a litter of cubs in 2014 and his mate Cleo, an 18-year-old lioness, is still healthy.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A nearly 17-year-old African lion at the Sacramento Zoo died Saturday.

Kamau was considered an elderly animal and officials say his health was worsening so they made the choice to euthanize him when other options failed to keep him happy and healthy.

"The Sacramento Zoo is mourning the loss of one of our most charismatic and iconic animals," the zoo said in a statement. "Our staff did everything possible to make Kamau comfortable and gave him the best quality of life in his golden years."

Kamau had stomach problems and was no longer interested in eating his food over the past few weeks leading up to this decision.

He came to the Sacramento Zoo from the San Diego Zoo in 2008. He had a litter of cubs in 2014 and his mate Cleo, an 18-year-old lioness, is still healthy and "doing well."

"For the 14 years that he called the Zoo home, visitors (and many Land Park neighbors) enjoyed his impressive roar. He would draw crowds from every corner of the Zoo," said the zoo. "Kamau was adored by many over the years and we appreciate the love and support of our Zoo family."