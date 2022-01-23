Break-in at KC Kombucha, Jam baby shop in Oak Park

KC Kombucha and Jam, a baby shop, were broken into Sunday morning, according to social media posts from both of the businesses.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KC Kombucha and Jam, a baby shop, were broken into Sunday morning, according to social media posts from both of the Oak Park businesses.

KC Kombucha posted a photo on Instagram Sunday morning showing its front door smashed and glass shards covering the floor.

"So, this happened at 6 a.m. today…It’s a mess. The cash drawer is missing along with our work phone. We’re cleaning up and will hopefully be open in an hour or so. Credit card or Venmo only," KC Kombucha wrote in the post.

KC Kombucha said in its post that Jam Baby Shop, located next door, was also broken into and had their door smashed. This was the second time Jam has been broken into, according to KC Komchucha.

KC Kombucha is Sacramento's First Kombucha Taproom, according to its Instagram bio.

Jam posted on its Instagram story that only a few things were taken, including a stroller and an iPad, which included their Shopify system.

Jam posted on its Facebook story saying the shop will be installing cameras and was planning on filing a police report.

Jam was closed Sunday but said it would be open on Wednesday. KC Kombucha opened Sunday around noon.

RELATED:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9