Kendrick Lamar coming to Golden 1 Center after dropping 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers'

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Kendrick Lamar recently announced his "The Big Steppers Tour 2022" will make a stop at the Golden 1 Center this summer.
Lamar, who just released his first album in five years, will visit the Golden 1 Center on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Fellow artists Baby Keem and Tanna Leone are set to be featured on the tour.
The announcement comes just after the 34-year-old Compton rapper released his fifth studio album "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers" — five years after dropping his previous effort, "DAMN."
Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, May 20.
