Outside Lands 2022 lineup: Green Day, Post Malone and SZA to headline

SAN FRANCISCO — Outside Lands returns to Golden Gate Park this August with a familiar Bay Area band set as one of the headliners.
Punk rocker Green Day, along with Post Malone and SZA, are set to headline the Bay Area festival, scheduled for Aug. 5 - 7.
"We are ready to get back to Golden Gate Park with our original summer dates again,” said Allen Scott, Co-Founder and Co-Producer of Outside Lands and President of Concerts and Festivals at Another Planet Entertainment, said in a press release. “Last year's festival was not only a cathartic experience, but a much-needed celebration for the Bay Area and beyond. We can’t wait to do it all again with our Outside Lands community this August.”
Additional bands announced include: Weezer, Jack Harlow, Phoebe Bridgers, Illenium, Lil Uzi Vert, Kali Uchis, Disclosure, Mitski, Anitta, Polo & Pan, Pusha T, Dominic Fike, Mac DeMarco, 100 Gecs, Kim Petras, Parcels, Wet Leg, Washed Out, and many more.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 19. Prices start at $399 for general admission 3-day passes.
