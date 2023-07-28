Kool & The Gang performing at California State Fair | July 29 events

With just a few days left in the California State Fair, families are encouraged to check out all the exhibits and events they might have missed.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — It's the final weekend at the fair, which means you only have a few days left to enjoy everything from award-winning concert performers to corndogs and carnival rides at the 2023 California State Fair.

The state fair is nearing the end of its 17-day run Friday and this year the fair brought some big names for its annual concert series. Still to come are performances by Kool & the Gang and Trace Adkins.

If you're already set on going to the fair and just need a beeline to the ticket information page, you can click HERE.

For everyone else, here's a schedule for what's happening Saturday. Remember, the hours are subject to change.

Hours of operation: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Carnival hours: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Kids Park Hours: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday Sounds

Four popular acts hitting the California State Fair Saturday night include Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Kool & the Gang and Our Last Night. The most packed music night of the concert will end with a spectacular fireworks show at 10 p.m.

Fair food

Food vendors are open daily, click here for the full list.

The California State Fair and Food Festival has a pass that gives out four tickets for $34 that can be redeemed at vendors who are part of the food festival. Look for the purple flags to find participating vendors.

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Free Caramel Corn sampling from Carmazzi Caramel Corn @ Taster's Row

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Free Mocktails sampling from The Native Tap of Sacramento @ Taster's Row

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Free Seasoning & Spice Rub sampling by Pawpa Flavor of Roseville @ Taster's Row

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Free Raw California Honey sampling from Twin Bee Apiaries of Alameda @ Taster's Row

1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 6p.m. & 7 p.m.: Cider Tasting and Food Pairing from Tree to Table @ Taste of CA

Fun for the Family

11 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.: Cavalcade of Horses @ Rodeo Arena

11 a.m.: McKeever School of Irish Dance @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.: Ohana O' Lokomaika'I Dancers @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Joanna Kids "R" It Dance & Gymnastics Program @ the PG&E Center Stage



Tree Circus Stage Show times:

12 p.m., 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

12 p.m., 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. & 8:30 p.m. 12:30 p.m.: Arthur Murray Carmichael Studio @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. & 7 p.m.: Camp Smokey Puppet Show

2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m.: Jack Spareribs @ Building D

2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.: JUMP! The Ultimate Dog Show @ Grandstands

4 p.m., 6 p.m. & 8 p.m.: Tanzanite African Acrobats @ the PG&E Center Stage

5 p.m., 7 p.m. & 9 p.m.: Master hypnotist Tina Marie

10 p.m.: Fireworks

Concerts

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Jimmy Ashley @ Save Mart Wine Garden

1 - 9 p.m.: DJ Rick @ the Cool Zone

1:30 - 2:20 p.m.: Swing Collective @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

2 - 2:45 p.m.: Aftershock Cloggers percussive tap dancing @ the PG&E Center Stage

3 - 7 p.m.: Jimmy Becker and Jay Rin @ Save Mark Wine Garden

4 - 4:45 p.m.: DL Edwards jazz @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

4 - 6 p.m.: Eric Henry Andersen @ Coors Lights Blues & Brews Stage

4 - 7 p.m.: Dave Badilla - One Man Band @ Lagunitas Craft Beer Stage

5 - 7 p.m.: GRUPO MANIACO @ Cantina 1854

5:30 - 6 p.m.: Tofa Heartbeats Pacific Islander Dance @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

6:30 - 7:15 p.m.: Yung Sam @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

6:30 - 9:30 p.m.: Falling In Reverse on their "The Popular Monstour" tour with Ice Nine Kills, Our Last Night & Catch Your Breath @ Heart Health Park

7 - 9 p.m.: Analog Jazz @ Coors Light Blues & Brews Stage

7 - 10 p.m.: The Dave Russell Band @ Jack Daniel's Honky Tonk Saloon

8 - 10 p.m.: Kool & The Gang @ the Toyota Concer Series on the Golden 1 Stage

8:30 - 10:30 p.m.: Ariel Marin @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

Maps

For live traffic updates in the area, view the Waze map below: