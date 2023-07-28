Kool & The Gang performing at California State Fair | July 29 events

SACRAMENTO, Calif — It's the final weekend at the fair, which means you only have a few days left to enjoy everything from award-winning concert performers to corndogs and carnival rides at the 2023 California State Fair.
The state fair is nearing the end of its 17-day run Friday and this year the fair brought some big names for its annual concert series. Still to come are performances by Kool & the Gang and Trace Adkins.
For everyone else, here's a schedule for what's happening Saturday. Remember, the hours are subject to change.
Hours of operation: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Carnival hours: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Kids Park Hours: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Saturday Sounds
Four popular acts hitting the California State Fair Saturday night include Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Kool & the Gang and Our Last Night. The most packed music night of the concert will end with a spectacular fireworks show at 10 p.m.
Fair food
Food vendors are open daily, click here for the full list.
The California State Fair and Food Festival has a pass that gives out four tickets for $34 that can be redeemed at vendors who are part of the food festival. Look for the purple flags to find participating vendors.
- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Free Caramel Corn sampling from Carmazzi Caramel Corn @ Taster's Row
- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Free Mocktails sampling from The Native Tap of Sacramento @ Taster's Row
- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Free Seasoning & Spice Rub sampling by Pawpa Flavor of Roseville @ Taster's Row
- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Free Raw California Honey sampling from Twin Bee Apiaries of Alameda @ Taster's Row
- 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 6p.m. & 7 p.m.: Cider Tasting and Food Pairing from Tree to Table @ Taste of CA
Fun for the Family
- 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.: Cavalcade of Horses @ Rodeo Arena
- 11 a.m.: McKeever School of Irish Dance @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage
- 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.: Ohana O' Lokomaika'I Dancers @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage
- 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Joanna Kids "R" It Dance & Gymnastics Program @ the PG&E Center Stage
- Tree Circus Stage Show times:
12 p.m., 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.
- 12:30 p.m.: Arthur Murray Carmichael Studio @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage
- 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. & 7 p.m.: Camp Smokey Puppet Show
- 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m.: Jack Spareribs @ Building D
- 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.: JUMP! The Ultimate Dog Show @ Grandstands
- 4 p.m., 6 p.m. & 8 p.m.: Tanzanite African Acrobats @ the PG&E Center Stage
- 5 p.m., 7 p.m. & 9 p.m.: Master hypnotist Tina Marie
- 10 p.m.: Fireworks
Concerts
- 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Jimmy Ashley @ Save Mart Wine Garden
- 1 - 9 p.m.: DJ Rick @ the Cool Zone
- 1:30 - 2:20 p.m.: Swing Collective @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage
- 2 - 2:45 p.m.: Aftershock Cloggers percussive tap dancing @ the PG&E Center Stage
- 3 - 7 p.m.: Jimmy Becker and Jay Rin @ Save Mark Wine Garden
- 4 - 4:45 p.m.: DL Edwards jazz @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage
- 4 - 6 p.m.: Eric Henry Andersen @ Coors Lights Blues & Brews Stage
- 4 - 7 p.m.: Dave Badilla - One Man Band @ Lagunitas Craft Beer Stage
- 5 - 7 p.m.: GRUPO MANIACO @ Cantina 1854
- 5:30 - 6 p.m.: Tofa Heartbeats Pacific Islander Dance @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage
- 6:30 - 7:15 p.m.: Yung Sam @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage
- 6:30 - 9:30 p.m.: Falling In Reverse on their "The Popular Monstour" tour with Ice Nine Kills, Our Last Night & Catch Your Breath @ Heart Health Park
- 7 - 9 p.m.: Analog Jazz @ Coors Light Blues & Brews Stage
- 7 - 10 p.m.: The Dave Russell Band @ Jack Daniel's Honky Tonk Saloon
- 8 - 10 p.m.: Kool & The Gang @ the Toyota Concer Series on the Golden 1 Stage
- 8:30 - 10:30 p.m.: Ariel Marin @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage
Maps
