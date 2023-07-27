Alternative rock band Gin Blossoms performing at California State Fair | July 28 events and more

With just a few days left in the California State Fair, families are encouraged to check out all the exhibits and events they might have missed

SACRAMENTO, Calif — It's the final weekend at the fair, which means you only have a few days left to enjoy everything from award-winning concert performers to corndogs and carnival rides at the 2023 California State Fair.

The state fair is close the end of its 17-day run Friday and this year the fair brought some big names for its annual concert series. Still to come are performances by Gin Blossoms, Kool & the Gang and Trace Adkins.

If you're already set on going to the fair and just need a beeline to the ticket information page, you can click HERE.

For everyone else, here's a schedule for what's happening Friday. Remember, the hours are subject to change.

Hours of operation: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Carnival hours: 2 – 11 p.m.

Kids Park Hours: 1 - 11 p.m.

Senior Savings Friday

Each Friday at the fair, seniors 62 and older only pay $10 admission for tickets to get in before 8 p.m.

Fair food

Food vendors are open daily, click here for the full list.

The California State Fair and Food Festival has a pass that gives out four tickets for $34 that can be redeemed at vendors who are part of the food festival. Look for the purple flags to find participating vendors.

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Free Caramel Corn sampling from Carmazzi Caramel Corn @ Taster's Row

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Free Homemade Baked Goods and Jams sampling from Kalani Kakes @ Taster's Row

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Free Seasoning & Spice Rub sampling by Pawpa Flavor of Roseville @ Taster's Row

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Free Olive Oil sampling from Mangini Ranch of Wallace @ Taster's Row

Fun for the Family

11 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m. & 7 p.m.: Cavalcade of Horses @ Rodeo Arena

11 a.m.: California Produce Trivia @ Save Mart California's Kitchen Cooking Theater, Building B

12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.: Tree Circus Stage Show

12:30 p.m.: Arthur Murray Carmichael Studio @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

12 p.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. & 7 p.m.: Camp Smokey Puppet Show

2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m.: Jack Spareribs @ Building D

2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.: JUMP! The Ultimate Dog Show @ Grandstands

5 p.m., 7 p.m. & 9 p.m.: Master hypnotist Tina Marie

6 p.m. & 8 p.m.: Tanzanite African Acrobats @ the PG&E Center Stage

10 p.m.: Fireworks

Concerts

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Jimmy Ashley @ Save Mart Wine Garden

3 - 3:50 p.m.: The Rubber Band @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

4 - 7 p.m.: Dave Badilla - One Man Band @ Lagunitas Craft Beer Stage

5 - 7 p.m.: GRUPO MANIACO @ Cantina 1854

5 - 7 p.m.: Album22.com Outreach Tour @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

7 - 9 p.m.: Analog Jazz @ the Coors Light Blues & Brews Stage

7 - 10 p.m.: The Dave Russell Band @ Jack Daniel's Honky Tonk Saloon

8 - 10 p.m.: Gin Blossoms @ the Toyota Concert Series on the Golden 1 Stage

8 - 10:30 p.m.: Neon Playboys @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

Maps

