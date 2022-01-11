Lockdown lifted at Christian Brothers High School after shooting hoax

The Sacramento Police Department said the report of a shooting at Christian Brothers High School was a hoax.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A lockdown was lifted at Christian Brothers High School in Sacramento Tuesday after false reports of a shooting.

The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded to reports that multiple people were shot at a high school on the 4300 block of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard. They determined the shooting was a hoax.

"Officers immediately responded and after clearing the entire school, determined the call was a hoax and that NO shooting had occurred at the school," the police department wrote in a tweet.

Christian Brothers High School released a statement on the incident.

"A short time ago, we were briefly on lockdown due to a false 911 call made to police from an off-campus location. Everyone is safe and campus is secure. Thank you to police, faculty and staff, and students for your quick response to this situation," the school wrote in a statement.

During the 2021-2022 school year, several school districts in the Sacramento area dealt with online threats to campuses, some of which were said to be part of a nationwide TikTok trend to spread false school shooting threats.