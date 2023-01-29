Sacramento County deputies arrest man after shooting at a bar, standoff

The 39-year-old woman who was hurt in the shooting was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 34-year-old man is in Sacramento County Main Jail accused of shooting a woman at a local bar and leading law enforcement on a four-hour-long standoff Saturday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Just after 8 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called to a shooting scene at a bar on Madison Avenue in north Sacramento County. After getting to the scene, deputies found a 39-year-old woman who had been shot in the arm.

Deputies say the suspected shooter, later identified as David Faulkenbery, initially left the scene leading to a manhunt. They eventually found Faulkenbery inside of a car in a neighborhood.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Faulkenbery was holding a handgun and refused to comply with commands that deputies gave. After a four-hour-long standoff, Faulkenbery peacefully surrendered and was taken into custody.

He was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of assault on a person with a semi-automatic firearm and robbery. Faulkenbery is being held on $75,000 bail and is slated to appear in court Jan. 31 at 3 p.m.

The woman hurt in the shooting was taken to an area hospital fore treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

In a Facebook post, Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputies thanked the Placer County Sheriff's Office for their help in the situation, although it is not immediately clear what help the agency provided.

