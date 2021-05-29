25-year-old man with autism missing in Sacramento, police say

Aquion Lionel Blessett was last seen walking away from the Sacramento Regional Transit District on 13 and R Streets Thursday morning.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police need help in finding a missing man with autism.

Aquion Lionel Blessett, 25, was last seen walking away from the Sacramento Regional Transit District near the 13 and R Street intersection on Thursday after 9:30 a.m. Police added he has a health condition that requires medication.

Blessett is about 5 feet, 4 inches, and weighs about 165 pounds. He was wearing all red clothing and carrying a black backpack. Sacramento Police Department said Blessett was last seen walking east on R Street.

Police are asking anyone with information on Blessett's whereabouts to call 916-732-0100.

🚨Please RT /help us locate this at risk missing autistic person with medical conditions/on medication



Last seen today (5/29/21) at 9:39AM leaving the RT station at 13th St./R St. downtown on foot , heading east on R St. pic.twitter.com/7nVAf6epCP — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) May 29, 2021

