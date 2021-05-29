25-year-old man with autism missing in Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police need help in finding a missing man with autism.
Aquion Lionel Blessett, 25, was last seen walking away from the Sacramento Regional Transit District near the 13 and R Street intersection on Thursday after 9:30 a.m. Police added he has a health condition that requires medication.
Blessett is about 5 feet, 4 inches, and weighs about 165 pounds. He was wearing all red clothing and carrying a black backpack. Sacramento Police Department said Blessett was last seen walking east on R Street.
Police are asking anyone with information on Blessett's whereabouts to call 916-732-0100.
