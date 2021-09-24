Midtown Oktoberfest in Sacramento returns for 2021 | Need to Know

Der Biergarten is taking over the block of 24th and K Streets in Midtown Sacramento to celebrate their Oktoberfest Street Party.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Guten Tag! Der Biergarten's Oktoberfest is returning to Sacramento in person this year after having to host a COVID-19 2020 Virtual Oktoberfest.

This year's festival takes place from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, on 24th & K Streets in Midtown Sacramento.

The festival will consist of 12 different German beers inside and 32 different German beers in the Beer Garden, German food, games, contests throughout the day, prizes, and live music from the German band The Alpenmeisters. Starting at 4 p.m., DJ Eddie Z will be mixing on the turntables as well as Der Biergarten's very own MC Tommy G.

Since alcohol will be served, this is a 21 and over event and a valid ID will need to be presented. Also, festival dress is encouraged.

In addition, Der Biergarten is close to a lot of other food options such as Tres Hermanas, The Golden Bear, Flamingo House, Cantina Alley & Cider House so to support our local businesses here in Sacramento, Der Biergarten suggests visiting them before, after, or during the festivities.

For Der Biergarten's COVID 2020 Virtual Oktoberfest, they made party kits consisting of five liters of beer in a mini-keg, two pretzels, (par-baked), two 1 liter glass mugs, three bottles of Underberg, two Oktoberfest bandanas, and German mustards. Customers were able to pick them up from the Beer Garden and safely celebrate from home via zoom.

Oktoberfest is traditionally held in Munich, Bavaria, Germany and is celebrated over a two-week period, ending on the first Sunday in October. Originating on Oct. 12, 1810, the festival was a celebration of the marriage between King Louis I and Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen. On the last day of their celebration, horse races, state agricultural fairs, and booths served food and drink. By the late 20th century, the booths had developed into large beer halls.

Now, parades are organized on behalf of commemorating local breweries, beer wagons, and floats. There are carnivals celebrating Oktoberfest, with rides, games, prizes, and food. People are traditionally dressed in folk costumes. This year, Oktoberfest begins on Saturday, September 18, and ends on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

This year, since it's in person, all 2,500 tickets have been sold out. Der Biergarten only allowed for there to be 2,500 tickets sold, taking into consideration the COVID-19 precautions. They have very spaced-out tables and are following the CDC guidelines. Although there are no current Sacramento county mandates in place requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, masks will still be required to enter.

They are expecting this to be the best street party of the year.

"This is a celebration of the German culture, American-style", said Sean Derfield, owner of Der Biergarten.

