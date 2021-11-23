Motorcyclist killed in crash in Sacramento

The 47-year-old man was riding a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle on northbound State Route 160, south of State Route 220 when he crashed.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A motorcyclist was killed Monday, Nov. 22 around 7:10 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The 47-year-old man was riding a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle on northbound State Route 160, south of State Route 220.

CHP said that the motorcyclist failed to make the left turn, drifted to the right and colliding with the metal guard railing on the east side of the roadway.

The rider was thrown off the motorcycle and hit the roadway, sliding until hitting the metal guardrail east of the roadway.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and investigators aren't sure if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

The identity of the man will be released once the Sacramento County Coroner's Office notifies his family. The crash is still under investigation.

