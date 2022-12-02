National Night Out events held across Greater Sacramento Region | What to know

This year marks the 39th annual nationwide "National Night Out" which focuses on building partnerships between the community and public safety.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police departments across the Greater Sacramento Region are hosting "National Night Out" events.

This year marks the 39th annual nationwide "National Night Out," an event which focuses on building partnerships between the community and public safety.

According to Doris Matsui, "the annual event is coordinated to promote police-community partnerships, neighborhood camaraderie, as well as increase awareness about police programs, like drug prevention, town watch, neighborhood watch, and others, across the country."

Here is a list of some of the "National Night Out" events across the Greater Sacramento Region on Tuesday.

Auburn 6 p.m. in Old Town Auburn

Lincoln 5:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. at McBean Memorial Park

Loomis 6-8 p.m. at Loomis Train Depot

Natomas 6 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. at Valley Oak Park

Roseville 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at Fred Festersen Park

South Land Park 6 p.m. at Alice Birney Waldorf K-8 School

Stockton 5:30-8:30 p.m. in Downtown Stockton

West Sacramento 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Eagle Point Park



