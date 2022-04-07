New Burger Patch to open in Land Park April 9

The new location will be located 4400 Freeport Boulevard.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Burger Patch's fourth brick and mortar store is expected debut April 9 in the Land Park neighborhood of Sacramento.

According to a news release, the new store will be its biggest space to date at over 3,500 square feet. Along with food, the site will also include a new corporate headquarters and their Kitchen of Innovation and Discovery Lab, which serves as menu development hub.

Specifics for the new site include seating room for 18 people inside and 24 on the patio. It'll also have the "FastPatch" delivery system for delivery drivers or other online orders for pickup.

Opening day will be April 9. The first 100 people in line for their 10 a.m. early opening will get a free burger or sandwich with Beyond Meat until 12 p.m.

“Sacramento is home” said Burger Patch co-founder Phil Horn. “We’re thankful for our community’s response to our purpose-driven goals and filled with pride for the opportunity to plant our roots deep with our new corporate headquarters, k.i.n.d lab and yet another accessible neighborhood location for convenient, conscious quick-serve alternatives. We now have a hub of production, efficiency and innovation to continue our expansion and further our mission of feeding kindness throughout Northern California and beyond.”

The restaurant is also adding 20 full and part-time positions. More information on how to apply for a job can be found HERE.

RELATED:

WATCH ALSO: